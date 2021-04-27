Groundwork RVA plants 50 new trees at Southside community garden

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the weekend Groundwork RVA teamed up with Capital One and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 50 trees at a community garden in Richmond’s southside.

The trees were planted at Sankofa Community Orchard, a garden promotes food access in the city.

The Executive Director of Groundwork RVA Rob Jones said the orchard has a variety of functions, the first being making food available to the community.

“When these trees grow in and there’s pears and there’s apples, they’re not for anybody except the people who live around here and want to come and harvest them,” Jones said.

Last year, Groundwork RVA helped plant more than 375 new trees at playgrounds, schools and other public places.

