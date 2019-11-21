‘Hamilton’ cast members share theater experience with Henrico students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One day after the show opened at the Altria Theater, cast members from the Broadway hit “Hamilton” visited Henrico High School on Wednesday.

Students had the opportunity to experience musical history firsthand.

“The energy on stage always gives me chills,” said cast member Paige Krumbach, “thinking about it right now.”

Krumbach and Jennifer Geller are guest artists in Hamilton. They said the choreography in the show is meant to be punchy and attention-grabbing.

“If anyone in audience were to ever get bored or there mind was to drift, if they just look somewhere else on stage,” Geller said, “there’s something to look at on every inch of the stage.”

Musical theater students at Henrico High School took their shot at learning a dance sequence from Geller and Krumbach.

“It was really hard,” student Libby Mullins explained. “I’m not a dancer, but it was so fun, all the movements were so great!”

“You could be like oooo or you can be like ooo and that’s the ooey gooey stuff that makes it so cool to watch and makes people go,” Krumbach said.

The guest artists shared how theater works in the professional world and gave students the ins and outs of auditioning.

“It’s very important to cross train in this field because if you can’t sing,” Geller said. “you’ll get cut and be like oh what a shame she was such a great dancer, but couldn’t sing.”

“You have to understand, that you did your best, you did all you could do, and then you have to move on and then you have to keep going because it’s not longer in your hands,” Krumbach explained.

Geller and Krumbach motivated students like Kiara Barnes to never give up on their dreams.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, you can still always achieve your goals, and the audition process can be very hard, but if you put enough effort into it, you can possibly make it one day,” Barnes said.

LATEST HEADLINES: