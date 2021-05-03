Hanover community holds surprise send-off for beloved bus driver

A community in Hanover came together to celebrate a beloved bus driver. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the Ashcreek neighborhood in Hanover held a surprise send-off for a beloved bus driver’s last day. Alan Stults, or “Mr. Butch” as his students call him, has been a bus driver with Hanover Schools since 2008.

“He is the kindest, most generous bus driver. The kids absolutely love him,” said Kelly Johnakin, the organizer of the send-off. “We are all very sad to see him go.”

Brianna Brown, who used to ride Mr. Butch’s bus, agreed.

“He was always super nice and the most greeting person ever. Even now, I’m not on his bus anymore but he still gives me a huge smile and a big wave,” she said.

To celebrate his career, the neighborhood planned a surprise send-off. Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Mr. Butch drove through the Ashcreek neighborhood like he normally does; however, this time, he was greeted with signs, balloons, and cheers.

“Wow. This is unbelievable,” Mr. Butch said, as he approached the crowd. “You guys are amazing. I can’t thank you enough.”

He also recalled his time serving this community and the lessons he taught the students.

“I run a tight ship, but we have fun,” he said. “They had rules, just like the girls got on first. It’s little things like this that they catch onto.”

While Mr. Butch is turning the page of a new chapter in Florida, he says he’ll never forget his time here and this community.