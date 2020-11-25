Hanover deputies hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seniors who have trouble getting around won’t have to lift a finger for their turkey this year, thanks to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Hanover deputies hit the road Wednesday night to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need. The initiative is part of the “Adopt-a-Senior” program, which Hanover deputies have participated in over the last 17 years.
The program intends to “provide additional support and reassurance for older adults with special needs,” deputies said on Facebook.
