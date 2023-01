HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Hanover siblings shared a special moment this week during a classroom story time.

Mason, a first grader at Battlefield Park Elementary School in Hanover, surprised his little sister this week when he visited her preschool class. After some sibling hugs, he got to stay and read her and the whole class a story as the class’s “mystery reader.”

