HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA received a special donation this week thanks to the hard work of some Hanover students.

International Baccalaureate students at Hanover High School traveled to the Richmond SPCA this week to deliver a check from a fundraiser they had done earlier in the school year. Students repurposed old shirts and tennis balls into dog toys to help raise money for the shelter.

During their visit, students went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the SPCA facility and got the chance to meet some new furry friends.

The Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond and has open adoption hours every hour. For more information, visit them online.