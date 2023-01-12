HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One substitute teacher in Ashland decided to start a project that would give back to folks in the community in need.

Emily Monroe and her family regularly stuffed a community box in Richmond when they realized Ashland didn’t have one.

That’s when Monroe created the “Kind Hive” community box at the S. Taylor Street Park in Ashland. The box is named for her “hive” who helped build the box — her daughters Eva and Piper Monroe and her brother, Joe Cafarella.

Together, Monroe and her family built the “Kind Hive” over the summer and officially installed it in December.

“It was good to help something very small turn into something very big,” Piper Monroe said.

Monroe realized Hanover students and their families needed food over the holidays and on weekends, not just in school. Now, the box is full of non-perishable, healthy foods like peanut butter and toiletries like feminine products and dental floss.

Monroe said at least 10 people have already donated items for the box, ranging from canned items to handmade scarves.

“People don’t have a lot of stuff and I like helping people make sure they have a lot of stuff,” Monroe’s daughter, 12-year-old Eva Monroe, said with tears in her eyes.

Monroe hopes to build more community boxes like the original “Kind Hive” at the S. Taylor Street Park.

To donate to the cause, reach out to Emily Monroe through the project’s Instagram account, @thekindhive.