RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cheers! The official beer of this summer’s Riverrock festival has been unveiled.

As the official beer partner for Dominion Energy Riverrock since 2022, this year, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has created Riverrock Pale Ale, a 5.0% pale ale described as light and refreshing. For beer enthusiasts: the ale is dry-hopped with Simcoe and Cascade hops.

“We wanted the Riverrock Pale Ale to be as appealing to everyone as the festival is,” said Kate Lee, president of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. “This is the ideal beer to enjoy after a trail run, during a day on the river, or while you take in a concert on Brown’s Island. It pairs perfectly with Richmond’s favorite outdoor adventure festival.”

The festival beer will be available in 16-ounce cans at Riverrock during the Brown’s Island weekend event series from May 19 through May 21 and at both the Hardywood Richmond and Hardywood West Creek brewery locations.

“Richmond has an amazing craft beer scene, and Hardywood has played a huge role in establishing that,” said Meghan Keogh, event director for Dominion Energy Riverrock. “We’re excited to be working with a local partner and not only showcasing our rich outdoor scene, but also highlighting Riverrock Pale Ale as the official beer of the festival.”

Riverrock Pale Ale will officially be released April 12.