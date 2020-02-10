‘Harriet’ actress makes appearance at free Petersburg Library showing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Library hosted a free showing of the award-winning movie Harriet in honor of Black History Month this weekend.

The movie was followed by a workshop led by Morgan Avery McCoy, an actress in Harriet. 8News spoke with McCoy, who plays ‘Jessie,’ about the movie’s impact on the community before her workshop Saturday afternoon.

“The film, Harriet’s film a lot of it was shot in Petersburg,” McCoy said. “I think it’s wonderful that the library is bringing this movie.”

“Virginia is not only for lovers, but it is for film lovers,” McCoy added.

Harriet is nominated for two Oscars.

