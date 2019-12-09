‘Harriet’ nominated for two Golden Globes

(WRIC) — Harriet — the biographical movie filmed in Virginia about the life of Harriet Tubman — has been nominated for two Golden Globes.
Cynthia Erivo who stars in the film as Harriet is nominated for ‘Best Actress in a motion picture, drama.’ Ervio is up against Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger.
Ervio’s song “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote and performed, was nominated for ‘Best Original Song.’
RELATED: How Virginia became filming location for highly-anticipated movie ‘Harriet’
To see a complete list of Golden Globe nominations, click here.