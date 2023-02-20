RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Witches and wizards of Richmond, unite! The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Altria Theater with the series’ fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, this summer.

The film will be shown on the theater’s 40-foot big screen on Saturday, June 10, with the Richmond Symphony performing the magical score live while the entire film plays in high-definition.

“In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a grueling contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort’s grasp,” the event release describes. “All will change when Harry, Ron and Hermione leave childhood forever and face challenges beyond their imagining.”

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series has toured the world since its inception in 2016 and is scheduled to include more than 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries through 2025.

Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets can be bought online, or at the theater’s box office located at 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.