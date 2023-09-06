RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the kickoff of football season, the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Halloween decorations filling Targets nearest you and a most-welcomed chill in the early morning air — the unofficial start of fall has begun.

Boat tour with Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises (Photo: Annie Gallo/8News)

If you’re like many around the Commonwealth, you’ve probably set plans in motion for seasonal weekend activities. From apple picking, pumpkin patches and corn mazes, to wineries, autumnal train tours through the Blue Ridge and costumed runs — Virginia has it all. And this year in Richmond, Riverfront Canal Cruises will again be offering its annual Eerie Canal Tours for one weekend only in October.

The hauntingly narrated 20-minute-long canal boat tours will take place nightly from Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29. Tours will be offered every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m., with the last boat departing the dock at the Canal Walk Turning Basin — 139 Virginia Street — at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say passengers will be brought aboard to travel the Kanawha Canal, “drifting through the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted district,” all the while hearing eerie — family-friendly — historical tales of the City’s past.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 1, and will only be sold online here.