‘He turned blue’: New Kent mom uses EMT training to save her baby boy

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tiffany Hirsch works for the Richmond Ambulance Authority as an emergency medical technician, so she knows that every second counts when responding to a life or death situation.

Over the summer, her training helped her save her own son’s life.

About 20 weeks into her pregnancy Hirsch was told her son, Greyson, was diagnosed with heart defects.

“He turned blue. He did not have a pulse,” Hirsch said, recounting what happened.

While eating, Greyson stopped breathing, giving Hirsch and her husband the scare of a lifetime. At the time, Hirsch was taking a shower.

“Then I heard my husband screaming you know, my name and I don’t hear him scream ever and it was one of those blood-curling screams,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch said she quickly jumped into action.

She gave her baby boy CPR before first responders took him to the hospital. Hirsch said she was prepared after learning for her job at the Richmond Ambulance Authority. But, she had never given CPR to an infant before.

Greyson was her first.

“It was terrifying to be able to go through that especially on my own child, but I did have faith that you know my knowledge and in myself to be able to handle it,” Hirsch said.

After the incident, her son spent 25 days in the hospital. Greyson still needs one more procedure to make sure his heart is strong enough.

“We believe that he would not be here today if it weren’t for the knowledge of CPR,” Hirsch said.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority wants to make sure you know what to do in a situation like this. On Thursday, February 25 the RAA will be hosting an infant CPR class via Facebook Live.