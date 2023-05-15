HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nurses at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital rose to a unique challenge for an out-of-state-patient earlier this month — helping her celebrate her college graduation.

While Sydnee Lyons, 22, was visiting Richmond, she ended up in Henrico Doctors’ Hospital with complications from her Type 1 diabetes. Unfortunately, her hospital stay kept Lyons from walking across the stage to recieve her degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.

But Henrico Doctors’ staff didn’t want Lyons to miss out on her special day. Some of the nurses planned a party and streamed the university’s graduation with a little help from Lyons’ sorority sisters.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital staff planned a graduation party for patient Sydnee Lyons when she was not able to be discharged in time for her college graduation. Credit: Pryor Green

The party was an unexpected but greatly appreciated surprise for Lyons and her family.

“It was just amazing,” Donna Mobley, Lyon’s mother, said. “Even though she wanted to be at the graduation, she was at the right place. People we never met before rose to the occasion. We have a new family now in Virginia.”

Lyons has since been discharged and is recovering at home.