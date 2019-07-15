Henrico student advocates for diabetes research in Washington, D.C.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools student took to Washington, D.C. recently to advocate for Type 1 diabetes research.
Eleanor Seaborn, a rising fourth-grader at Glen Allen Elementary School, attended the Juvenile Diabetes Resource Foundation’s “Children’s Congress Program” last week.
Seaborn, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 6, joined 160 other children with Type 1 Diabetes at the program.
Last Wednesday, Seaborn participated in a U.S. Senate Committee on Aging hearing about the continued need for diabetes research.