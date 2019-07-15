Henrico student advocates for diabetes research in Washington, D.C.

The Ladies of Elegance, Inc. are back at it! They're hosting the "Pink, Black & White Affair" coming up August 9th to raise money and awareness for cancer. While the event itself is sold out, you're encouraged to still donate to the cause, or get an ad in the souvenir booklet. Promote your business, commemorate or cheer on a loved-one with cancer, or wish someone well in this year's souvenir book. Contact the Ladies of Elegance President, Sylvia, at (804) 305-3744 if you'd like to buy an ad.

The Pink, Black & White Affair is August 9th from 7pm until Midnight at the Cultural Center of India on 6641 Iron Bridge Parkway in Chester, Virginia.