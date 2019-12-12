1  of  2
Breaking News
College freshman from Virginia fatally stabbed near New York City campus Homicide investigation underway after body found in Eastern Henrico
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Henrico students collect more than 1,000 pounds of candy for military vets

Positively Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Who said leftover Halloween candy is a bad thing?

One Henrico student and her fellow classmates helped collect over 1,000 pounds of candy for veterans and families just in time for the holidays.

Emmi Wells started the drive by asking locals for their leftover Halloween candy. Her family plans on delivering the boxes to Richmond International Airport.

Those packages will then be sent to various military bases across the United States.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events