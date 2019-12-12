Henrico students collect more than 1,000 pounds of candy for military vets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Who said leftover Halloween candy is a bad thing?
One Henrico student and her fellow classmates helped collect over 1,000 pounds of candy for veterans and families just in time for the holidays.
Emmi Wells started the drive by asking locals for their leftover Halloween candy. Her family plans on delivering the boxes to Richmond International Airport.
Those packages will then be sent to various military bases across the United States.
