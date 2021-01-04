Henrico youth organization propels young adults towards success through workforce development program

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – A youth organization in Henrico County is hoping to better the lives of young adults by learning job readiness skills.

Elizabeth Charity, founder and CEO of Youth Corporation Inc., has been helping young adults towards a path to success since 1992 after a tough situation left her inspired.

“I was forced to resign off a job as a supervisor in the accounting department at this big-time corporation,” Charity explained. “I found myself unemployed, with two sons, and I did not want my sons to go into the system.”

Since then, Charity has launched multiple programs like radio and television ministries and now has a new one she’s hoping will help socially challenged adults choose a path to success.

A picture of sewing class this year through Youth Corporation Inc.

The goal of the program is to provide a facility for young adults to live, do workforce development and learn entrepreneurship skills.

“They can learn a trade in construction, cosmetology, sewing, even finances,” Charity said. “We have experts to be able to teach those workshops.”

Travis Harris, Charity’s youngest son, now has a PhD and says the organization is life changing.

“I was raised in this,” Harris said. “Where I grew up, you ended up in two places. The cemetery or jail. That’s not my story. My profile can be a success story of the organization.”

Charity says they hope to implement the program soon.

“We shared our program with the Department of Energy up in DC, and they like what we’re doing so they sent us a grant application so we’ll be using that grant to get funding,” Charity said. “We are in the developing stage so hopefully in the next month we will start implementing it.”

To learn more about Youth Corporation Inc., click here.