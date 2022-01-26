Henrico’s Fairfield Library featured for ‘work and play stations’ for children

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Henrico County’s Fairfield Library is getting attention for a special feature available to library card holders using their computer spaces.

They are calling the spaces “work and play stations.” The setup allows parents or caregivers to do work on the computer, while their child hangs out inside of a play-pen like structure right beside them.

Fairfield Area Library is the newest Henrico Public Library. Built in 2019, the space includes many more modern features including high ceilings, balconies open to the second floor, natural light from skylights, a digital media lab, youth floor, an adult reading room and a large digital display called “the trailblazers wall.”