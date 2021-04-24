Hermitage Richmond Assisted Living Facility hold ceremony for pet health, happiness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pet owners and animal lovers all across Central Virginia headed out to Hermitage Richmond Assisted Living Facility this morning for a “Blessing of the Pets” ceremony.

The non-denominational blessing for pet health and happiness is actually a worldwide tradition that goes back 800 years.

Executive Director at Hermitage Richmond, Amy Chapman said the event took months of planning.

“We decided back in the winter that it would be a great way to celebrate the pets in our community, the pets in our neighborhood and highlight the fact that we are a pet-friendly community,” Chapman said.

Pet owners were asked to bring food, pet toys, dog leashes and cat little as donations to the Richmond Animal Care and Control.

