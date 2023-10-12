RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The hit Broadway musical, Frozen, just blew into the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Based on the Disney film, it tells the story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, who are torn apart by a mysterious secret.

Caroline Bowman, who plays the ice queen, Elsa, says audiences can expect everything they love from the movie and 12 new songs.

“We’ve made some tweaks in the story to make it make sense on stage, and we dive deeper into these sisters,” she explained. “Into Anna and Elsa, and you get to really see where they’re coming and get to see them as real live people.”

Frozen at The Altria: Interview with Elsa

Performances of Frozen last through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Tickets are available at the Altria Theater Box Office or online.