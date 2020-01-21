‘Home of the hedgehogs’: Hopewell elementary school lives up to its name

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Harry E. James Elementary School in Hopewell have taken in several new classroom pets, including a hedgehog.

The school is, after all, the ‘home of the hedgehogs.’

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, ‘studies show classroom pets can give students a sense of responsibility and empathy while also providing a fun experience at school.’

That’s why the HEJ elementary decided to welcome some furry — and some not so furry friends — into the classroom.

The school district shared photos of the new pets on their Facebook page.

