‘Home of the hedgehogs’: Hopewell elementary school lives up to its name

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Harry E. James Elementary School in Hopewell have taken in several new classroom pets, including a hedgehog.
The school is, after all, the ‘home of the hedgehogs.’
According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, ‘studies show classroom pets can give students a sense of responsibility and empathy while also providing a fun experience at school.’
That’s why the HEJ elementary decided to welcome some furry — and some not so furry friends — into the classroom.
The school district shared photos of the new pets on their Facebook page.
