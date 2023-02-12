HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Cosmetology students at Hopewell High School are getting hands-on experience while helping girls at Harry E. James Elementary School feel and look their best with the Hedgehog Salon program.

The program was started during the 2021-2022 school year by Leroy Moody, a teacher at Harry E. James Elementary School, who believes that students perform well in the classroom when they look and feel their best. Moody started a barbershop at Harry E. James for boys at the school, where Moody would cut their hair himself.

Later, Moody worked with Angela Moseley, Hopewell High School’s cosmetology instructor, and her students to expand the program to girls at Harry E. James.

The program not only helps the elementary school students to look their best, it also provides the cosmetology students at the high school hands-on experience as they braid, comb and style.

Cosmetology Students at Hopewell High School get heads-on experience styling hair for students at Harry E. James Elementary School in the Hedgehog Salon program. Credit: Hopewell City Public Schools.

“This program brings joy to everyone involved, the students, the parents, and the teachers,” Hopewell City Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

Registration for the Hedgehog Salon is done at the beginning of the school year along with the other registration forms. Every month, ten children are chosen from the list to get their hair done, with every student registered eventually getting their turn. Students are grouped by age level and travel to the high school together.

The Salon takes place once a month until the school year ends.

