Hopewell High School band wins big at weekend competition

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell High School Marching Blue Devils took home seven trophies from a weekend marching band competition.

The band competed at the Greensville County High School Marching Classic in Emporia, winning the Single-A Band Division against Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield and Norview High School in Norfolk.

Hopewell City Public Schools said this marks the eighth time the band has placed first overall in Class A.

The Marching Blue Devils earned first-place awards for overall band, music, flags, majorettes, drum major and percussion.

Hopewell High School also placed second overall in the competition.