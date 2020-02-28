HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Woodlawn Learning Center were treated to an un-FORE-gettable golfing lesson with help from the Hopewell High School golf team.
Each student was gifted their own golf ball and learned how to putt!
The team worked with about 90 kids in total.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tractor-trailer hauling trash overturns in Chesterfield
- VCU police investigating reports of stolen student newspapers
- No more overdue fines: Richmond Public Library turns the page on charging for late books
- Hopewell HS golf team gives lesson to kids
- Petersburg 5th graders tour the sites of Washington D.C.