Hopewell HS golf team gives lesson to kids

by: WRIC Newsroom

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Woodlawn Learning Center were treated to an un-FORE-gettable golfing lesson with help from the Hopewell High School golf team.

Each student was gifted their own golf ball and learned how to putt!

The team worked with about 90 kids in total.

