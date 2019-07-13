Hopewell youth baseball team wins state title, moves on to world series

VICTORIA., Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Majors All-Stars competed and won the Dixie State Tournament.

The tournament has held in Victoria from July 5 to July 11.

The team made up of eleven and tweleve-year-olds, is coached by Clint Gorkiewicz, Ricky Irby, and Joe Kuhns. They are the first youth sports team in Hopewell to claim a state title and move on to the World Series.

The players won the state championship after defeating Prince Edward/Farmville 7-3.

Next, they will compete in the Dixie World Series being played in Lumberton, North Carolina starting on July 26.