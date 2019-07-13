Breaking News
Police: Chesterfield homeowners wake up to find home struck by bullets

Hopewell youth baseball team wins state title, moves on to world series

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VICTORIA., Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Majors All-Stars competed and won the Dixie State Tournament.

The tournament has held in Victoria from July 5 to July 11.

The team made up of eleven and tweleve-year-olds, is coached by Clint Gorkiewicz, Ricky Irby, and Joe Kuhns. They are the first youth sports team in Hopewell to claim a state title and move on to the World Series.

The players won the state championship after defeating Prince Edward/Farmville 7-3.

Next, they will compete in the Dixie World Series being played in Lumberton, North Carolina starting on July 26.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events