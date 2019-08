DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Two Dinwiddie officers helped a horse get back on its feet Tuesday.

Chief Langley and Officer Shifflet helped get the horse up using lift straps provided by Dinwiddie County Animal Control.

The 33-year-old horse, which has arthritis, had been down for approximately 32 hours, Dinwiddie County Animal Control said, but is now ‘up and moving.’