Hospital brings Halloween to NICU babies and their families: ‘It’s the greatest thing’

Staff at Children’s Hospital of Richmond came together to bring a little Halloween fun to some of the patients and their families in the newborn Intensive Care Unit.

Registered Nurse Katelyn Eutsler said her unit began the initiative last year as a way to bring holiday festivities to families unable to participate in traditional activities — like trick-or-treating.

“I think a big thing is, nowadays when you’re in the NICU, you miss out on a lot of these opportunities to do things with your kids,” Eutsler explained. “We wanted to be able to bring all the families in and experience Halloween all together.”

Parents like Ashley Herndon said they also appreciated the opportunity ‘to get to do things most babies that are healthy get to do.’

“It’s hard at first because she is so tiny and everything she’s been through and they’re so little,” Herndon said. “But it means a lot to get to still enjoy Halloween.”

“They did a really good job. I wasn’t expecting all of this. They did a really cute job.” — Ashley Herndon

Husband and wife Melena and Marquis Davis added, “It’s the greatest thing ever. It’s so cute. I think for us, as my wife said, everything that she’s gone through and how strong she is, just to have her in a costume, celebrating this event in this hospital with the staff that’s here and our family, it’s just a great, great day, definitely a great day.”

