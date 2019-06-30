Dozens join ‘Walk of Hope’ to stomp out violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens came to Manchester Courthouse to kick off the Walk of Hope in an effort to end violence in the state’s capital.

Saturday morning’s event in Richmond began with prayer in addition to acknowledgement of victims of past gun violence victims.

Five-year-old Ke’Miyah Edwards was in attendance. A recent victim of gun violence, the girl was shot in Henrico County in April. The family, who also attended the event, spoke to 8News in May about Ke’Miyah’s recovery.

“My whole family, we’re just happy that we get a second chance to have my grandbaby back,” said James Moore, Ke’Miyah’s grandfather.

Participants also brainstormed ideas to end violence throughout areas of Richmond.

One Richmond resident told 8News he just wants the violence to cease for good.

“We got to get rid of this foolishness in Richmond,” said Frank Pitchford, owner of Send-A-Chef. “It’s crazy. And we need to shut it down. I mean Richmond you guys need to get together and come together and let’s make all this foolishness stop happening.”

The walk started at Manchester Courthouse and ended Saturday afternoon at Fonticello Park.