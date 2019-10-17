Hundreds learn baseball basics during ‘Challenger Day’ in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of Henrico elementary students participated in “Challenger Day” at Tuckahoe Park on Thursday. The event helped students with disabilities learn the basics of baseball while having also having some fun.

More than 300 students and volunteers were at the annual event. A mother who spoke with 8News said the event taught the children something special.

Ashley Anderson and her 10-year-old daughter Gabi said they look forward to it every year.

“To see her get to play with everybody,” Anderson told 8News. “Not just peers like her, but with typical peers as well.”

Organizer Gail Grenshaw said she decided to start the event with one goal in mind.

“They just feel on top of the world, and that they get a chance to have a field trip just like any other kid in school,” Grenshaw said.

“To know that she’s always got support in her community. No matter how old she’s going to get, she’s always always have her community support,” Anderson said. “Once she gets older, she can also support her community by being able to come out here as well.”

