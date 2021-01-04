‘I feel like it’s just a miracle’: Son saves mom’s life with liver donation in Richmond

Mother and son hug after sharing their donation story with 8News. (Photo: Autumn Childress, 8News Reporter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond mother says she received a new chance at life after her son stepped in to save her.

“I was having stomach pain, night sweats, just a great deal of pain,” TaShawn Jones explained.

Mother and son from Richmond recover after liver transplant ceremony. (Photos provided by Turner-Jones family)

Jones said she was in and out of the hospital dealing with incredible amounts of pain. After months of misdiagnoses, doctors at VCU Health eventually told Jones her liver was failing. Her only hope was to find a donor.

“They asked me if I had some type of donor. A living donor or a friend or church member or someone,” Jones said.

The other option was to be placed on a transplant list, which she said could have taken years. At one point during the process, doctors thought they had found a match, but tests showed the liver was no good.

That’s when her son, Au’Qwon Turner, stepped in to help. He went to doctors to get tested and found out he was a perfect match for his mother.

Au’Qwon Turner donated part of his liver to his mom who needed a transplant. (Photo provided by Turner)

“It’s what I was praying to God about,” Turner said. “The power to help my mom heal and that’s what he gave me.”

Turner said he had no hesitation, and months later, both he and his mother went under the knife for liver transplant surgery. After spending more than 30 days in the hospital, the surgery was a success.

Now, the mother-son pair are reflecting on the surgery and thankful to be together.

‘I feel like it’s just a miracle. It’s something that I really wanted. Who can actually heal a sickness,” Turner said.

“It just meant so much,” Jones said. “I told him I gave you life and you saved mine.”