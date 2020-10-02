‘I hope it brings some excitement and joy’: Hanover man creates ‘candy slide’ to safely deliver candy to trick-or-treaters amid COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – While kids may be getting their Halloween costumes ready, the CDC is warning of potential health risks with typical trick-or-treating this year.

Chris Minor, a Hanover resident, decided he wanted to bring some normalcy to his neighborhood, and deliver candy in a new, safe way this Halloween.

“This year, with coronavirus and everything going on we wanted to do something different and more exciting,” Minor said.

Using PVC pipes and other homemade items, Minor made a ‘candy slide’ spanning nearly seven feet from his front porch down to his yard. Candy is dropped into the top and slides through – instantly dropping the sweet treats right into kids’ candy bags with zero contact. He says he got the idea while shopping for Halloween decorations.

Candy Slide created by a man in Hanover to bring joy to his neighborhood.

“I went up to Home Depot and was looking through all the decorations they had available up there, and finally, I was thinking, ‘You know, maybe instead of throwing candy at kids to maintain a six feet distance, we can build some kind of a slide and zip tie it to the railing or something,” Minor told 8News.

To make sure Halloween candy doesn’t get contaminated, he’s set some safety guidelines.

“What we’re going to do is get a big bag – an assortment of candy – dump that into a bowl and use tongs to drop the candy down through the end of the pipe so there’s literally no touching of anything,” Minor stated.

This Hanover man created a ‘candy slide’ to safely give out candy during Halloween.

Minor hopes it brings some positivity to his neighborhood.

“I hope it brings some excitement and joy,” Minor said. “There’s so much going on right now that we’re not seeing a whole lot of that. I think this could be a beacon of light.”