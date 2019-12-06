Inclusive Richmond playground unveils city’s first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inclusive playground on Richmond’s northside is now home to the city’s first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.

Thanks to nonprofit SOAR365, the unique new merry-go-round was recently installed at PARK365 on Saunders Avenue.

“We’re excited to offer this new feature to our award-winning park,” John Walker, SOAR365’s Chief Operating Officer, said. “This wheelchair Merry Go ‘Round is safe, fun and we look forward to seeing many ‘smiles per hour’ on the faces of our families for years to come.”

PARK365, which was designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities, is free and open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk. For more information, check out their website.