‘It’s been a lot of help and a blessing’: Volunteers making sure RPS families get fed through grocery delivery program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A group of volunteers is making sure no one goes hungry by picking up and delivering groceries right to families’ doorsteps.

“It’s been a lot of help and a blessing all at the same time,” Richmond Public Schools mom Kamilah Brookshire told 8News.

The weekly delivery grocery program is run through Richmond Public Schools Center for Families in Transition (CFIT), a program that supports families who may be experiencing a transition in housing. Officials say the pandemic has increased the need.

“We do have a lot of families who may not be experiencing a housing loss but are reaching out like, ‘Hey, where’s the nearest food pantry? Do you know where we can do this,'” Cyre Perez, family resource navigator for CFIT, said.

Every Thursday, about 21 volunteers meet at Market @ 25th, load up their cars with donated groceries then deliver them to 150 families. They’ve been repeating the process since April.

Calvin Pair, a volunteer with CFIT, delivers groceries to RPS mom Kamilah Brookshire. (Photo: Delaney Hall, 8News Reporter)

“I might not have a lot of money, but if I can give my time to see the smiles on their faces, it just warms the heart,” Calvin Pair, a volunteer told 8News.

Pair’s coworker, who also volunteers, says it’s her way of spreading joy.

“For me, personally, it really is being able to go back to those households every week and see the joy it brings,” Cameron Marburg said.

“When they do come around, they know me by name,” Brookshire said. “We also laugh and joke. It’s uplifting to know that there are still people out there like that.”

While the deliveries are ending for the season, officials say they hope to start the program back up in January.

To learn more about CFIT, click here.