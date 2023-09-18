RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 6th annual year of Maymont’s Garden Glow illumination has been announced.

The Garden Glow event will light up the grounds of the park on select dates from Oct. 19 to Nov. 12. Starting around sundown, visitors will have the opportunity to see the grounds cast in dramatic lighting complete with firepits, a Glow Village, food trucks, a glow bar, immersive art installations and more.

This year, Garden Glow boasts enhanced seating options, photo opportunities and new art installations such as the Positiva by Alfonso Perez, as well as the Big Bright Mega Light Board and the Shadow Wall presented by Juno Financial Group.

Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish)

Visitors will enter Maymont at the Magnolia Gates, located at the north end of the Hampton Street parking lot. Free parking is available in the parking lots located at 1700 Hampton Street as well as on-street parking.

Ticket Pricing:

Tickets will be available online in advance and can be bought at the gate for an increased price. The event has capacity limits, and Maymont expects time slots will be filled quickly. Tickets can be bought online here. Advance ticket pricing can be found below: