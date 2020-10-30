‘It’s not an easy fight’: Hauling company uses trucks to bring positivity to those battling diseases

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local hauling company is aiming to bring positivity to those battling diseases in Central Virginia.

“BJ’s Hauling Company” has dedicated 10 of its trucks to various causes; you’ll see the colors and logos of cancers and other diseases alongside each truck.

Owner BJ Snead said the idea stemmed from his grandmother’s fatal battle with breast cancer in 2016.

“She was the one that I was always with. We talked three times a day,” Snead said, remembering his grandmother after she passed away. “The thing that sparked my idea was…I can put them on my truck.”

Now, pink lettering, pink ribbons, and his grandmother’s name adorn the breast cancer truck, However, he’s also dedicated trucks to Leukemia, ALS, childhood cancer, colon cancer, mental health, the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s, Thyroid Cancer, and Autism.

Snead said his fleet, which travels from D.C. to South Carolina, could have a positive impact on someone battling against one of these illnesses.

“It could encourage someone to keep fighting,” he said. “It’s not an easy fight.”

Snead said he hopes to bring the same support to the community that he said his grandmother always gave to him.

“People always ask me if these are my trucks,” he said. “They are really impressed with someone this young thinking of other people. They think it’s a great thing.”

