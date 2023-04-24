RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reserve your table now, Richmond Restaurant Week is here.

The twice-yearly, week-long celebration of Richmond’s locally-owned restaurant scene offers an opportunity hard to pass up — experiencing a three-course meal at dozens of the best restaurants in the city, for $35.

But why?

Richmond Restaurant Week was not only created with the intention of celebrating the city’s diverse, locally-owned food scene, but also to give back to the community in which it thrives.

This year, $5.22 of every meal purchased at participating restaurants during Richmond Restaurant Week will be donated to Feed More – a Richmond-based nonprofit working to fight hunger by providing resources to those who are food insecure in our community.

One out of every nine people in the organization’s Central Virginia service area is facing hunger, according to Feed More, and of that, one in six children is not eating enough.

Every $1 donated to Feed More helps to provide four meals for those in need. Since its inception in 2001, Richmond Restaurant Week states it has raised over $1,018,653.65 and supplied more than 3.2 million meals to neighbors facing hunger.

Ceviche de la India: Conejo (Photo: Conejo)

Goat Cheese Salad: Tazza Kitchen (Photo: Tazza Kitchen)

Tabil Lamb loin, turmeric cauliflower and xawaash parsnip purée: Jewfro (Photo: Jewfro)

Richmond Restaurant Week: Southbound (Photo: Southbound)

Richmond Restaurant Week: Southbound (Photo: Southbound)

Richmond Restaurant Week: Nama (Photo: Nama)

Richmond Restaurant Week: Kabana (Photo: Kabana)

Which restaurants are participating?

This year, Richmond Restaurant Week takes place April 24-30, and again a few months from now, from Oct. 23-29.

The following list includes restaurants participating in the April event.