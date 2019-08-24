Local artist paints murals at Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local artist has had a busy summer painting murals in Richmond Public Schools before classes start.

Hamilton Glass shared on his Facebook the new mural he painted at Barack Obama Elementary School’s auditorium. He completed the project with the help of Altria volunteers, Richmond Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

The artist has painted several murals for RPS including one at Carver Elementary School and his most recent one at Miles Jones Elementary School.

Earlier this month, Glass helped guide a group of Southside teens in painting a traffic calming street art mural in the middle of a busy intersection in Manchester.



