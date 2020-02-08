Local basketball team pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Beulah Colts Athletic Association added a number 24 patch to all of their uniforms in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, Jan. 26 a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and several others.

The president of the association told 8News he called the board members and they came up with a way to honor a basketball player who inspired so many around world and right here in Chesterfield County.

“They all love Kobe. And they honor the basketball program big time here in Beulah,” President of Beulah Athletic Association Louis Lippa said. “So I said let’s do it, the board approved it, it didn’t cost any money to the parents or the kids.”

Lippa said they wanted to be the first in the county to honor Kobe Bryant.