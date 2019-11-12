Local charity foundation grants man the gift of hearing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local charity organization has granted a Glen Allen man the gift of hearing.

Harry Ragland, 60, has suffered from major hearing loss for years after working in the heavy machinery industry. Upon hearing that Ragland was unable to afford a hearing aid, a hearing instrument specialist at Beltone decided to help.

Through its charity foundation, the company was able to get Ragland a free hearing aid.

“It makes me feel good that I can hear people talking to me instead of repeating what did you say,” Ragland said.

Ragland isn’t the only one Beltone has helped.

The company said it tries to provide free hearing aids to people with financial troubles several times a month.