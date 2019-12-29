Local dancers to perform at Orange Bowl Half-time show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several dancers with Richmond Urban Dance will perform during the Orange Bowl Half-time show Monday night.

The 14 dancers will hit the field during the Gavin DeGraw performance.

“These local kids pretty much make up the front line of dancers,” dance mom Anne Durrett said.

Durrett’s daughter Grace will be dancing. She is a Glen Allen High School graduate and attends James Madison University.

Durrett told 8News that they are one of select few in the nation to be performing during the big game.

The dancers have been in Florida for a couple of days rehearsing. Don’t miss them during the half-time show!