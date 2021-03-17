Local elementary school students help celebrate Ashland woman’s 104th birthday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Helen Gilliam turned 104 years old today. Family members and local elementary school students spent time celebrating with her in a socially distant way.

Gilliam has lived across the street from the Hanover School Board Office most of her life and today the school system sent a special surprise her way. Students and staff from Gandy Elementary School sang her happy birthday from a distant outside of her home.

Her granddaughter, Tina Wilson, also came by to celebrate her birthday.

“Well she’s still feisty, just cause you know she’s 104 she still has her wits about her,” Wilson said, “and you know I’m just blessed to still have my grandmother here.”

Wilson says Gilliam’s age doesn’t get in the way of her hobbies like knitting and cooking.