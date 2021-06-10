Local house cleaner gets new home from Habitat for Humanity in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sheila Hayes and her daughter now have a brand new place to call home, built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

The house was built during the pandemic by a small team of dedicated volunteers. They started construction in November and finished in May. Hayes’s family, friends and boss all helped with the construction.

Today, Hayes was given the keys to her new home.

Hayes cleans house for a locally owned company called SET Cleaning and helps take care of her adult daughter, Shannon, who has a learning disability.

Hayes was able to get an affordable mortgage on the home through a Habitat for Humanity program.