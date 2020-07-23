Local musicians hope to bring unity to confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been to the Robert E. Lee monument in the past month, you may have been greeted with sounds of jazz music.

A local group of musicians has made the monument their second home in hopes to bring unity and peace to the community.

“When I get to play with my brothers, it doesn’t matter what color we are…white or black. We all appreciate the sound,” said Dexter Moses, a member of the band.

Moses, along with five other musicians, have become a staple and attraction on the grounds of the monument.

They said often, people will stop by to listen, take pictures, and cheer them on.

“We’ve gotten nothing but positive reactions,” he said. “It’s been really positive and uplifting responses especially with all the tension happening.”

Since June, The Robert E. Lee monument had become the epicenter of protests in Richmond following the death of George Floyd.

Several nights of unrest unfolded leading to heightened tensions between protesters and the police.

Moses said, he hopes the band’s music can be an escape from those tensions and put a smile of the faces of people in the community.

“We’re just spreading the message of positivity and love.”