Local non-profit donates 25 therapeutic bicycles to children with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Therapeutic three-wheeled bicycles were donated to 25 children with disabilities from the Richmond area on Sunday. REACHcycles, a non-profit in Richmond hosted an event to distribute all of the bikes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The organization selects recipients based on desire and need.

The specially adapted cycles are called AmTrykes and they were fitted to each child at the event.

Families picked up the cycles one by one today and each bike was cleaned beforehand to make sure the event was safe for everyone participating.

REACHcycles President James Howard says this work is extremely rewarding.

“You see the smiles on these kids and it makes it all worth while,” Howard said. “It’s amazing to see them ride around with their families.”

The organization has been handing out AmTryke cycles with kids since July of 2014. They have provided close to 500 of the three-wheeled bikes to kids in the Richmond area. The organization is comprised completely of volunteers and all donations go towards providing the bikes.

“With the support of this great Richmond community, we will continue to provide independence and mobility to numerous area children with disabilities,” Howard said.

Each of the donated cycles cost anywhere from $400 to $1,200 per cycles.

