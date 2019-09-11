Local volunteers build playset for toddler battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-month old diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia received a special surprise Wednesday, to bring joy to him and his family.

For the family of 15-month-old Holden Harris, being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March hasn’t been easy.

It’s why the Roc Solid Foundation partnered with Macy’s to build a playset to help the Harris family through a tough situation.

“Hospital stays. They go through chemo, radiation,” said John Jannin, of the Roc Solid Foundation.

The Virginia-based organization built the toddler play set Wednesday for the Harris family to help relieve the stress of hospital visits.

“Their lives consist of just living in the hospital. Going to the hospital when a fever spikes or they get a little bit of sniffles,” Jannin said. “They live day by day, minute by minute. They don’t get to enjoy the things normal people get to enjoy doing.”

Volunteers from Macy’s and Roc Solid Foundation worked to successfully build the playset – all that hard work leading up to play set’s unveiling.

Christine Scherrer, of Macy’s, told 8News she was “excited, for (Holden’s) three-year-old sister too. Something to play with in the background!”

“We don’t always see the rewards like we will today,” Scherrer said, “so it’s super cool to see that.”