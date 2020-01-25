Locals pack 10,000 meals in 2 hours to feed Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 250 volunteers gathered Saturday morning at Mary Munford Elementary School to help Richmond families who face food insecurity.

Massage Envy, St. Giles Church, Summit Human Capital and Mary Munford Elementary School came together to pack more than 10,000 meals in two hours. The Generosity meal features black beans and rice.

The packed meals will be distributed around the city and surrounding areas.

Each meal costs $1 to make and donations are still needed to cover the costs. Those who want to make a donation or learn more can click here.

For additional information about the Generosity Feeds event, contact Heather at hjseibel@equitycapitalgroup.us.