LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A few teachers at Louisa County High School are putting hooks to yarn in a new crochet club thanks to a school board innovation grant.

Courtesy: Louisa County Public Schools

Students and staff are able to join the club to crochet articles of clothing.

Last week, the club was able to present crocheted beanies to kindergartners at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

Courtesy: Louisa County Public Schools