Louisa County students create ‘GoBabyGo Cart’ for boy with autism and Down Syndrome

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County boy with a dual diagnosis of Down Syndrome and autism is moving a lot faster after receiving a special gift from high school students.

Five-year-old Brandon Bristow, who is a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, is sure to live life in the fast lane from this day forward after getting a special “GoBabyGo Cart.”

The “GoBabyGo Cart.” is a small go-cart made for young children with disabilities and special needs.

“Words can’t express, this a parent’s dream and this just is amazing,” Shannon Bristow said.

Students and faculty at Louisa County High School Career and Technical Education made the go-cart in just three weeks. It was specifically modified for Bristow, who plans to get a lot of use out of it.

“I didn’t know that it would have a such a big impact on him and the family and I’m really happy to see how he reacted and how they reacted,” Sophomore Jacob Bundrick said.

Brandon’s parents say this will help their lives tremendously. The go-cart was given to Bristow Tuesday morning at the high school.

“It’ll help with tantrums and his mood a lot,” Shannon Bristow said. “It’s hard to keep him entertained but anything that spins or moves helps.”​​​​​​​

Students and faculty told 8News they are hoping to do this each year for a family in need.

