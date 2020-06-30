Make-a-wish grants 18-year-old shopping spree at Best Buy amid pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 18-year-old Naielle was surprised to see everyone who came to celebrate him and his wish at the Best Buy in Short Pump.

Naielle, was diagnosed with cancer and was surprised by Make-A-Wish staff Tuesday morning. The 18-year-old, who loves playing video games, wished for an electronic shopping spree.

“Though wishes look a little bit different these days, we are as committed as ever to bringing hope and strength to children battling critical illnesses,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia said in a release.

Make-A-Wish surprised Naielle with a car parade outside of the Best Buy and then the 18-year-old received electronics he has selected during his shopping spree.

18-year-old Naielle was granted an electronic shopping spree at Best Buy on June 30, 2020. (Photo: HPD)

Naielle got a new phone, air pods and a game system. Make-A-Wish also asked Geek Squad to head to the 18-year-old’s home and set up his new tv, sound system and gaming chair.