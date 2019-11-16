Make A Wish Greater Virginia hosts gala honoring women

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make A Wish Greater Virginia held its “Night A Under The Stars” event, celebrating a special group of women.

The “2019 Wish Honorees” were celebrated with a night filled with great food and fun dancing. The honorees were chosen by their contributions, that help makes kid’s wishes come true.

“These unbelievable women have actually raised over $10,000 each in the last 8 weeks. Thereby each of them has granted at least one child’s wish,” said Sheri Lambert, president and CEO of Make a Wish Greater Virginia.

8News’ morning anchor Katie Dupree emceed the event.

